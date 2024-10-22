Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Badger Meter FY2024 Earnings

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $204.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $230.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average is $195.68.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

