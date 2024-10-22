Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

SIFY opened at $3.60 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

