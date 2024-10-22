Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,057,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 400,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 67.13%. The company had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0459662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

