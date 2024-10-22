Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Holdings Lowered by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC decreased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 4.0% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned approximately 19.57% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYA. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 224,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 331,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

