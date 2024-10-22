Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 416,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 255,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

