Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 60,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 34,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.86) by $0.29. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 3,375.72%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

