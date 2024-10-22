SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.40 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

