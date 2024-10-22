SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 85,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 233,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

SolarMax Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarMax Technology

About SolarMax Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarMax Technology stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMXT Free Report ) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SolarMax Technology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

