Southwest Airlines (LUV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

