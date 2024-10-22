Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33. Approximately 272,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 272,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDE. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

