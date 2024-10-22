SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

