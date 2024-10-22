SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,014,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 129,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,734 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.