SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

