Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

