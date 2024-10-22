StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $462.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

