StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $462.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.