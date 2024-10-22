StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million.
Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -399.60%.
Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
