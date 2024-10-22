StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

