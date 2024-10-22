Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 8,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 22,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

