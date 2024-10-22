Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY24 guidance at $11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYK stock opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.34. Stryker has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

