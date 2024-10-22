TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.