TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.