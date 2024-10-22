Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as high as $21.61. Team shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 55,444 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Team stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Team as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
