Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Critical Survey

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.07% -1.57% -0.97% Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tempus AI 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and Tempus AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 41.29%. Tempus AI has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Tempus AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.62 billion 0.67 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -16.35 Tempus AI $320.67 million 23.43 -$289.81 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Tempus AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

