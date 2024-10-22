The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,409 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,622,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,225,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,603,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Report on TBBK

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.