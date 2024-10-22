The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $195.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $184.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.03. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

