The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

