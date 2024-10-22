The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

