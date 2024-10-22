The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,383,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 124.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

