The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,556,542 shares of company stock valued at $169,961,824 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.5 %

TTD stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.