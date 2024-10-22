The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.16.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

