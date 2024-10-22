TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
TXMD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
