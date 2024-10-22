TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TXMD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

