Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

