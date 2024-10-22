Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $518.86 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.55.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,902 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,360 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

