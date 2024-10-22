Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,307 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 436.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

CTAS opened at $211.55 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $215.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average of $189.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

