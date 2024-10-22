Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 788 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.