TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $194,370.00, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

