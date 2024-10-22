Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.
A number of research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Traeger
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger
Traeger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $402.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Traeger has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.