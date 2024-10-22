Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Traeger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $402.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Traeger has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.