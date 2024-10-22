Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNL stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lowered Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

