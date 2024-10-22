Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

