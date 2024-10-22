Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.