Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $669,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VBR stock opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $205.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

