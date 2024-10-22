Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $704,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 503.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

