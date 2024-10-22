Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,755. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

