Truist Financial Lowers AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $8.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASLE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. AerSale has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million, a PE ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.23.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. AerSale’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 27.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 488,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

