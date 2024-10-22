TSE:FRX Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by Capital One Financial

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$6.40 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.08.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.67 million.

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

See Also

