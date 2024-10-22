Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

