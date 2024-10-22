United Community Banks (UCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.80 million. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

