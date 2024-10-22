United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

USLM stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,119,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 376.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 375.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

