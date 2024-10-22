Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.