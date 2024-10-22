Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $393.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

