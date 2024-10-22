Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

